Castellan Group Takes Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castellan Group owned 0.13% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 3,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,516. The stock has a market cap of $777.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.