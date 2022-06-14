CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

PRPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.