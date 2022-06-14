Cellframe (CELL) Price Tops $0.22

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Cellframe has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $136,367.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,677,943 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

