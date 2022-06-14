CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $74,910,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,085,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.