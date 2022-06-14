Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117 ($1.42).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
LON:CNA opened at GBX 77.21 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.14.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
