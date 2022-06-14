Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,332 shares in the company, valued at $68,201,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

PARR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 746,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 362,643 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

