Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 15th total of 177,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

CHRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,618. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

