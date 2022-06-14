Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. The stock has a market cap of $337.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

