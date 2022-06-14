Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 62,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,043,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,212,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.92. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.