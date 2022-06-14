Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 525,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,575,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.75.
About Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL)
Recommended Stories
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.