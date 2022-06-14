Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 525,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,575,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.75.

About Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

