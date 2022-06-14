Christopher B. Paisley Sells 750 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 580,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

