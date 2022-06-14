Christopher B. Paisley Sells 750 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 580,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
