CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. CHS has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)
