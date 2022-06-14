CHS Inc. (CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. CHS has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

