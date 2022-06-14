Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.67. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.38.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

