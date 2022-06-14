Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 354,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,243,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.