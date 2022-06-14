Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 391,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393,332. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $76.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

