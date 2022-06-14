Citigroup Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $4.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SOND opened at 1.49 on Friday. Sonder has a one year low of 1.42 and a one year high of 10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonder during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

