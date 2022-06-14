CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.73.
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $225.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
