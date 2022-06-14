Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 380,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

