Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,350,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,426,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,313,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,630. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.