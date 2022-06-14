Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

