Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.37

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 445665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are going to split on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

