Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, June 16th (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

