Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 165,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

