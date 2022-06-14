CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $265,640.98 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.36. 287,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $37,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $26,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $14,466,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

