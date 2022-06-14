Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 331,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,205 shares of company stock worth $3,117,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

