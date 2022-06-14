Contrasting Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A CarLotz -18.76% -41.40% -28.08%

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.77 -$747.38 million N/A N/A CarLotz $258.53 million 0.21 -$39.88 million ($0.43) -1.09

CarLotz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 158.20%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 751.06%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats CarLotz on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates 22 retail hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, West, and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

