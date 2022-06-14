Contrasting Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.01) -21.51 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -54.55

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -58.13% -35.53% Fission Uranium N/A -1.89% -1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 165.81%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lithium on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

