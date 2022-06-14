CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 152,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CONX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CONX by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

