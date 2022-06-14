Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.18. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 696.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

