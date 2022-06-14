CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 8.8% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.