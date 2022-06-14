Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $89,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $452.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

