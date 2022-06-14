Covalent Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00426007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00042708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

