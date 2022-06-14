Covington Capital Management Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

