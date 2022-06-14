Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

