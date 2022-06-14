Covington Capital Management Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

