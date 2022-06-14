Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.37. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.81 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

