Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.