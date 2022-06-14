Covington Capital Management Sells 1,049 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

