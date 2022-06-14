Covington Capital Management Sells 2,007 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.