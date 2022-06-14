Covington Capital Management Sells 3,830 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 717.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

