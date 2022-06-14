Cowen Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $103.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,565,000 after buying an additional 47,643 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

