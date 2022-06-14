Craig Clay Sells 4,435 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DFIN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 273,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,984. The company has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.