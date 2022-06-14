Craig Clay Sells 4,435 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DFIN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 273,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,984. The company has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
