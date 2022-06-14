Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY remained flat at $$1.91 on Tuesday. 387,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,107. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 673,757 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 147,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 489,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

