Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY remained flat at $$1.91 on Tuesday. 387,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,107. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
