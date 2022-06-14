Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 266,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2277 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.