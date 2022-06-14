Critical Survey: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BigCommerce and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -43.96% -41.10% -13.30% AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $219.85 million 5.04 -$76.68 million ($1.46) -10.45 AvePoint $191.91 million 4.54 -$33.24 million ($3.24) -1.47

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BigCommerce and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 6 10 0 2.63 AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71

BigCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.70%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 157.41%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Summary

BigCommerce beats AvePoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

