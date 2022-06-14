Critical Survey: Immuneering (IMRX) vs. Its Rivals

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Immuneering to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Immuneering alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immuneering and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immuneering Competitors 2578 12262 38386 605 2.69

Immuneering currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 645.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 140.24%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million -$33.54 million -1.53 Immuneering Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.36

Immuneering’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Immuneering Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.38% -9.04%

Summary

Immuneering beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.