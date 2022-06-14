Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 8th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Crown Crafts has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CRWS stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

