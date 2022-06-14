CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UAN opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

