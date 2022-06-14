Cypress Capital Group Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,493 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 315,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,217. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

