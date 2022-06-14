Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,243,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

